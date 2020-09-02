Big Sean’s Detroit 2 Features Stevie Wonder, Erykah Badu, Eminem, & More

Big Sean is releasing a new album, Detroit 2, at the end of the week, his first full-length since his pair of 2017 releases I Decided and Double Or Nothing (which he made with Metro Boomin). Last week, he shared “Deep Reverence” from it, which featured the late Nipsey Hussle, and today he’s unveiled the album’s official tracklist.

It includes a whole lot of guest spots: Stevie Wonder, Erykah Badu, Eminem, Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhene Aiko, Dave Chapelle, Lil Wayne, Anderson .Paak, Wale, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Diddy, Sada Baby, Kash Doll, and even more than that. Check out the full list below.

01 “Why Would I Stop?”

02 “Lucy Me”

03 “Deep Reverence” (Feat. Nipsey Hussle)

04 “Wolves” (Feat. Post Malone)

05 “Body Language” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Jhene Aiko)

06 “Story” (Feat. Dave Chapelle)

07 “Harder Than My Demons”

08 “Everything That’s Missing” (Feat. Dwele)

09 “ZTFO”

10 “Guard Your Heart” (Feat. Anderson .Paak, Earlly Mac, & Wale)

11 “Respect It” (Feat. Young Thug & Hit-Boy)

12 “Lithuania” (Feat. Travis Scott)

13 “Full Circle” (Feat. Key Wane & Diddy)

14 “Time In” (Feat Twenty88)

15 “Story” (Feat. Erykah Badu)

16 “Feed”

17 “The Baddest”

18 “Don Life” (Feat. Lil Wayne)

19 “Friday Night Cypher” (Feat. Tee Grizzly, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce 5’9″, & Eminem)

20 “Story” (Feat. Stevie Wonder)

21 “Still I Rise” (Feat. Dom Kennedy)

