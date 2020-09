The Portland band Moonkisser play a big, heavy form of post-hardcore, one that leans hard on grand belt-it-out choruses and guitar fuzz. If you like, you could add Moonkisser to the recent parade of bands that’s clearly been influenced by recently-returned heroes Hum, but there’s also plenty of Quicksand in Moonkisser’s emotional stomp. It’s a cool sound — the kind of thing that can make you feel like you’re flying when you play it loud enough.

Moonkisser released their self-titled debut EP in 2018, and they followed it up last year with a demo that featured one new song and one Pixies cover. Today, Moonkisser have released a new EP called Summer’s Fleeting Majesty. I don’t know how majestic this particular summer has been, but it’s still a cool move to release an EP called Summer’s Fleeting Majesty just as summer is drawing to an end.

The sound of the new EP is extremely ’90s, and I mean that in a good way. It’s the kind of big, burly, melodic guitar-rock that easily could’ve come out of the Pacific Northwest 30 years ago. Check it out below.

The Summer’s Fleeting Majesty EP is out now on Head 2 Wall Records.