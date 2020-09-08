New Order were supposed to be on tour with the Pet Shop Boys right around now, but those dates have been pushed until this time next year. The band was also going to release a new song to coincide with the tour, and they’re at least following through on that plan. New Order have shared a new track called “Be A Rebel,” their first new track since their 2015 comeback album Music Complete.

“In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song,” Bernard Sumner said in a statement. “We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it … until we meet again.”

Listen to “Be A Rebel” below.

TOUR DATES (w/ Pet Shop Boys):

09/18/21 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/20/21 Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

09/22/21 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/25/21 Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion At The Mann

09/28/21 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

10/01/21 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

10/03/21 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

10/07/21 Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

10/09/21 George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheater

10/13/21 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/15/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/16/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Next month, New Order are reissuing Power, Corruption & Lies with previously unreleased recordings.