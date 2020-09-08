Billie Eilish Gets Her Own Fender Signature Ukulele

Did you know Fender makes ukuleles? They do. They’ve got a whole bunch of them. Some of them look like electric guitars. And now Fender is coming out with a Billie Eilish signature ukulele, like Billie Eilish was the Jimmy Page of tiny, twee stringed instruments.

Eilish apparently helped design her signature ukulele, and here’s how Fender describes the instrument: “This concert ukulele is built with sapele top, back, and sides, featuring a matte black finish with Billie’s ‘blohsh™’ symbol. It also includes a Fishman Kula preamp for those looking to plug in.”

In Fender’s demonstration video, Lucy & La Mer’s Lucy LaForge — someone who is not Billie Eilish — talks about how great the ukulele is:

Fender now follows the Los Angeles Olympics as the latest corporate entity that evidently wants a piece of Billie Eilish. Eilish’s ukulele is out today, and it retails for $300. (I don’t know much about ukuleles, but that seems like a lot.) If you want, you can order it here.