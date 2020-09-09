Bob Mould – “Siberian Butterfly”

We’re nearing the release of Bob Mould’s new album Blue Hearts, and today the punk-rock legend is sharing a third advance track. Mould’s latest offering “Siberian Butterfly” is closer to the absolute ripper “American Crisis” than the midtempo churn “Forecast Of Rain,” and it maintains the sense of righteous indignation that seems to course through the whole LP.

Mould shared this statement:

The genesis of “Siberian Butterfly” spoke to the notion of “collectors” — people with excessive means who gather the works of creative folk for their ego-driven portfolios.

As I kept writing, the narrative shifted toward themes of change, growth, and freedom. These motifs are central to how we become our true selves. This is how we begin our journey toward our true identities.

It’s autobiographical as well. I put myself through some self-hating years as a young gay man — never feeling “good enough,” not recognizing the positive qualities I had to offer, while inhibiting the development of my gay identity.

I hope for a world where all people can be what they want to be. Life seems shorter every day; maybe this simple song can be of use to people who are struggling to find their true selves.