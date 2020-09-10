Slow Pulp – “At It Again”

We named Wisconsin-bred, Chicago-based rockers Slow Pulp a Band To Watch last year, and their self-released EP Big Day was one of the best of 2019. Next month, they’re finally hitting us with their debut album Moveys, and we’ve already heard two singles, “Idaho” and “Falling Apart.” Today, they’re sharing “At It Again,” which originated with Henry Stoehr’s title lyrics before getting fleshed out by frontwoman Emily Massey. As she explains:

I had been staying at my parents quarantined away from my regular life and my regular people and I was doing a terrible job taking care of myself. I was finding it very difficult to muster up any type of energy or motivation to work on the record. I had been in positions in the past where my mental health had gotten the best of me and I couldn’t seem to finish anything that I started. I felt like I had reverted back to a place that I had worked so hard to get out of, and I felt like somehow everyone knew. Back on my bullshit in a completely novel situation.

“At It Again” is more of the poppy, melodic shoegaze goodness we’ve come to expect from Slow Pulp, and it comes with a beachy video directed by coool. Watch and listen below.

Moveys is out 10/9 on Winspear. Pre-order it here.