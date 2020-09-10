Not long ago, the great Nick Cave took over the ornate London venue Alexandra Palace to record Idiot Prayer, an evening of solo-piano performances. At first, Idiot Prayer was a pay-per-view livestream, but it’s about to become a live album and a film. For the occasion, Cave turned many of his Bad Seeds and Grinderman songs into tender, mournful, stripped-down compositions. But it appears that he didn’t just do that for his own songs. He did it for a T. Rex classic, as well. Today, we get to see it.

Back in April, Cave released his graceful, funeral cover of T. Rex’s immortal 1971 glam-rock ballad “Cosmic Dancer.” Cave recorded his own orchestral version of “Cosmic Dancer” for the tribute compilation AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan And T. Rex. The Saturday Night Live music producer Hal Willner assembled the compilation shortly before he died of coronavirus, and it finally came out last week. Cave’s version of “Cosmic Dancer” isn’t a part of Idiot Prayer, but it appears that he recorded a performance of the song at Alexandra Palace when he was making Idiot Prayer. Today, we get to see it.

Last night, Cave was the musical guest on James Corden’s Late Late Show, and the show broadcast Cave singing “Cosmic Dancer” alone, with his piano, in that huge room at Alexandra Palace. It’s a performance of great stillness, gravitas, and grace. Watch it below.

AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan And T. Rex is out now via BMG.