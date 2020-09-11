Gillian Welch – “Beautiful Boy” & “I Just Want You To Know”

And the Gillian Welch archival releases keep on coming. A couple months ago, Welch and her partner David Rawlings released Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 1, the follow-up to her 2016 double album Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg, made up of songs that were written in between 2001’s Time (The Revelator) and 2003’s Soul Journey.

At the time, she promised two more releases to follow, and today she’s announcing the next one, appropriately titled Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 2. It’ll be out in a couple weeks, and for now Welch is sharing two of them in advance: “Beautiful Boy” and “I Just Want You To Know.” Listen to both below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Wouldn’t Be So Bad”

02 “Didn’t I”

03 “Good Baby”

04 “Hundred Miles”

05 “Rambling Blade”

06 “I Only Cry When You Go”

07 “Lonesome Just Like You”

08 “You Only Have Your Soul”

09 “Picasso”

10 “Beautiful Boy”

11 “Happy Mother’s Day”

12 “Papa Writes To Johnny”

13 “Fair September”

14 “Wella Hella”

15 “I Just Want You To Know”

Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 2 is out 9/18 via Acony Records. Pre-order it here.