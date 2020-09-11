Tangerine Dream Announce 10xCD Box Set With Unreleased Music Including The Keep Soundtrack

Following last year’s In Search Of Hades: The Virgin Recordings 1973-1979 box set, electronic music pioneers Tangerine Dream are moving onto a new era of their catalog with the release of Pilots Of Purple Twilight – The Virgin Recordings 1980 – 1983. The 10xCD box set will feature newly remastered versions of the albums Tangram, Thief, Exit, White Eagle, Logos Live, and Hyperborea, the previously unreleased soundtrack for Michael Mann’s 1983 film The Keep, unreleased songs from the band’s soundtrack to the 1982 movie The Soldier, the full concert at London’s Dominion Theatre in November 1982, and more. Stream “The Soldier” and check out the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

CD 1:

Tangram

Released as Virgin V 2147 in May 1980

01 “Tangram Set 1″

02 “Tangram Set 2″

CD 2:

Thief

Released as Virgin V 2198 in March 1981

01 “Beach Theme”

02 “Dr. Drestructo”

03 “Diamond Diary”

04 “Burning Bar”

05 “Beach Scene”

06 “Scrap Yard”

07 “Trap Feeling”

08 “Igneous”

Bonus track:

09 “Dr. Destructo (extended version)” (promo only)

CD 3:

Exit

Released as Virgin V 2212 in September 1981

01 “Kiew Mission”

02 “Pilots Of Purple Twilight”

03 “Choronzon”

04 “Exit”

05 “Network 23″

06 “Remote Viewing”

CD 4:

White Eagle

Released as Virgin V2226 in March 1982

01 “Mojave Plan”

02 “Midnight In Tula”

03 “Convention Of The 24″

04 “White Eagle”

Bonus tracks:

05 “Das Mädchen auf der Treppe”

06 “Flock”

07 “Katja”

08 “Speed”

Taken from the 12-inch EP Das Mädchen auf der Treppe, released in Germany as Virgin 600 651 in May 1982. Previously unreleased on CD.

09 “Daydream”

10 Moorland”

A & B-sides of single – Released in Germany as Virgin 105 271 in May 1983.

CD 5:

The Soldier soundtrack

Recorded in 1981 / 1982 at Polygon Studio and Amber Studio in West Berlin.

Final mixing at Amber Studio, West-Berlin in June 1982

01 “Main titles”

02 “Cue #1 – variation on Logos #1″

03 “Cue #2 – variation on Horizon #1″

04 “Cue #3 – The Soldier #1″

05 “Cue #4 – variation on Dolphin Dance”

06 “Cue #5 – variation on Tangent #1″

07 “Cue #6 – The Soldier #2″

08 “Cue #7 – The Soldier #3″

09 “Cue #8 – The Soldier #4″

10 “Cue #9 – The Soldier #5″

11 “Cue #10 – variation on Horizon #2″

12 “Cue #11 – The Soldier #6″

13 “Cue #12 – The Soldier #7″

14 “Cue #13 – variation on Logos #2″

15 “Cue #14 – The Soldier #8″

16 “Cue #15 – variation on Horizon #3″

17 “End Titles”

CD 6:

The Dominion Theatre Concert

6th November 1982

Previously unreleased

01 “The Dominion Concert Part One”

CD 7:

The Dominion Theatre Concert

6th November 1982

Previously unreleased

01 “The Dominion Concert Part Two”

02 “Midnight In Tula”

03 “White Eagle”

04 “Dominion”

CD 8:

Logos Live

Released as Virgin V 2257 in December 1982

01 “Logos (Part 1)”

02 “Logos (Part 2)”

03 “Dominion”

CD 9

Hyperborea

Released as Virgin V 2292 in November 1983

01 “No Man’s Land”

02 “Hyperborea”

03 “Cinnamon Road”

04 “Sphinx Lightning”

Bonus tracks:

05 “The Dream Is Always The Same”

06 “No Future (Get Off The Babysitter)”

07 “Guido The Killer Pimp”

08 “Lana”

09 “Love On A Real Train (Risky Business)”

Taken from the soundtrack album Risky Business

Released as Virgin V 2302 in 1984

CD 10:

The Keep

Soundtrack to the 1983 film directed by Michael Mann

Previously unreleased

01 “Puer Natus Est Nobis” (Gloria) (Thomas Tallis, arr. Edgar Froese)

02 “Arx Allemand” (Edgar Froese)

03 “Truth And Fiction” (Edgar Froese)

04 “The Silver Seal” (Edgar Froese / Johannes Schmoelling)

05 “Ancient Powerplant” (Edgar Froese)

06 “Supernatural Accomplice” (Edgar Froese)

07 “The Challenger’s Arrival” (Edgar Froese)

08 “Heritage Survival” (Edgar Froese / Christoph Franke / Johannes Schmoelling)

09 “Parallel Words” (Edgar Froese / Johannes Schmoelling)

10 “Canzone” (Edgar Froese / Johannes Schmoelling)

11 “Voices From A Common Land” (Edgar Froese / Christoph Franke / Johannes Schmoelling)

12 “Wardays Sunrise” (Edgar Froese)

13 “The Night In Romania” (Edgar Froese)

Pilots Of Purple Twilight – The Virgin Recordings 1980 – 1983 is out 10/30 on UMC-EMI Records. Pre-order it here.