Watch Washed Out Cover Sade

A couple months ago, Ernest Greene released a new Washed Out album called Purple Noon. Greene and his band recently recorded a performance for SiriusXMU’s live sessions in which they did “Too Late” from the album and covered Sade’s Love Deluxe track “Cherish The Day.” They did their dreamy take on the track surrounded by a whole lot of candles that were stuffed into wine bottles, which feels like an appropriate environment to delve deep into Sade.

Earlier this month, an expansive vinyl box set for Sade was announced and that came along with a tease of the possibility of new music.

Check out Washed Out’s cover below.

And here’s them doing “Too Late”:

Washed Out’s Purple Noon is out now via Sub Pop.