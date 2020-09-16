Andy Bell – “I Was Alone”

Next month, Andy Bell is releasing his debut solo album, The View From Halfway Down — named after an incredible Bojack Horseman episode — and we really liked its lead single “Love Comes In Waves,” naming it one of the best songs of the week.

Today, the Ride member is sharing the album’s second single, “I Was Alone,” a reflective and soundscapey track that Bell says is “a Spacemen 3-influenced song about dealing mentally with solitude.” “I was alone, I was alone in the world/ All I could be, lost to the will of a whirlwind,” Bell sings in an almost chant-like way throughout. “When I awoke, I was much less than before/ All that I am, was only potential for more.”

Listen below.

The View From Halfway Down is out 10/9 via Sonic Cathedral. Pre-order it here.