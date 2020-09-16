The talented country-soul singer Yola, who we interviewed last year, went on Late Night With Seth Meyers yesterday to perform an impressive cover of Nina Simone’s “To Be Young, Gifted And Black.” The performance was filmed on the stage of the Nashville institution Ryman Auditorium, and she went on to announce a new headlining show at the Ryman, which will take place in May of next year provided that it will be safe to do so. “I cannot wait to be back on that stage for a full show,” Yola said in a tweet. Watch the performance below.