Blood Orange & 박혜진 Park Hye Jin – “CALL ME (Freestyle)”

Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes and the Korean musician 박혜진 Park Hye Jin have teamed up for a new collaborative track, “CALL ME (Freestyle),” a rework of Park’s 2018 track of the same name that appeared on her 2018 EP IF U WANT IT. Hynes adds his own vocals to the vibey song, a murky but light piece of electronic smear.

Park released a pretty good EP, How can I, a couple months back. Hynes composed the score to Luca Guadagnino’s new HBO series We Are Who We Are, which premiered earlier this week.

Listen below.

“CALL ME (Freestyle)” is out now.