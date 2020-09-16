Voice Tweet Enthusiast Liz Phair Shares Song About Voting

Liz Phair made good use of Twitter’s new Voice feature when it was launched a few months back and she’s putting those talents to use again for a good cause. Phair participated in a new campaign called #YourVoiceYourVote, in which artists use the Twitter Voice feature to encourage everyone to vote in the upcoming election.
“I don’t want to hear you waited too long to vote when you could’ve voted early,” she sings on her Fleetwood Mac-riffing one-minute song. “I don’t want to hear you blew it off and slept in when we need a clear majority this election.”
Christina Aguilera, Dua Lipa, Spoon, Kim Gordon, Colin Meloy, Norah Jones, and many more and more also participated, though most of them just opted to record a quick message rather than a whole song. Check out Phair’s and some of the rest of the campaign entries below.
In other perhaps more pertinent Phair news, earlier this month she announced that she had signed a deal with Chrysalis Records and would release a new album next year.