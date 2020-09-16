Voice Tweet Enthusiast Liz Phair Shares Song About Voting

Liz Phair made good use of Twitter’s new Voice feature when it was launched a few months back and she’s putting those talents to use again for a good cause. Phair participated in a new campaign called #YourVoiceYourVote, in which artists use the Twitter Voice feature to encourage everyone to vote in the upcoming election.

“I don’t want to hear you waited too long to vote when you could’ve voted early,” she sings on her Fleetwood Mac-riffing one-minute song. “I don’t want to hear you blew it off and slept in when we need a clear majority this election.”

Christina Aguilera, Dua Lipa, Spoon, Kim Gordon, Colin Meloy, Norah Jones, and many more and more also participated, though most of them just opted to record a quick message rather than a whole song. Check out Phair’s and some of the rest of the campaign entries below.

I’m voting by mail this year. Each state does voting differently, but you may be able to request your ballot today. #YourVoiceYourVote #FleetwoodMac pic.twitter.com/ez0lqYeqRs — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) September 15, 2020

Are you voting in the most important US election in history? It takes just seconds to check your voter registration status. https://t.co/o73ZVDnJHk#YourVoiceYourVote pic.twitter.com/bGdxiRZyQj — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) September 15, 2020

Hey everybody, it takes about ten seconds to make sure you are registered to vote. And you can find out if you are via the link below. Make sure you’re registered before your state’s deadline. Thanks y’all.#YourVoiceYourVote https://t.co/oSsxCEvHVB pic.twitter.com/bsN7XlsEOw — SPOON (@spoontheband) September 15, 2020

Hey things suck big time use yr voice to change things please vote early early early #YourVoiceYourVotehttps://t.co/TSb411gvLa pic.twitter.com/E9OUfUaW2i — Kim Gordon (@KimletGordon) September 15, 2020

Broadcasting from amidst the smoke & ash of my burning state, urging you to vote, to register to vote, and to vote early if you can. Links below: #yourvoiceyourvote pic.twitter.com/09dD8smCud — colin meloy (@colinmeloy) September 15, 2020

It took me ten seconds to check my voter registration. Don’t miss your window. Link below #YourVoiceYourVotehttps://t.co/MY7ukEQvXf pic.twitter.com/4g0IReTY1F — Norah Jones (@NorahJones) September 15, 2020

In other perhaps more pertinent Phair news, earlier this month she announced that she had signed a deal with Chrysalis Records and would release a new album next year.