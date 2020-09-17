Ziemba – “Power Of Love”

El Paso singer, songwriter, and producer René Kladzyk is about to release her new album True Romantic under the name Ziemba. We’ve already written about the title track and early singles “If I’m Being Honest” and “Harbor Me.” And now she’s sharing another new track called “Power Of Love.”

“Power Of Love” isn’t a cover of the Huey Lewis And The News song, or the Céline Dion song, or the Air Supply song, or the Frankie Goes To Hollywood song, or the Jennifer Rush song. But it is a big, emotive power ballad, and Kladzyk is very intentionally placing it in that storied lineage of pop songs. As she explains:

It’s funny how the meaning of a song can change long after it’s written. That happened for me with “Power Of Love.” I originally wrote “Power Of Love” in a moment of desperate anguish over a person who didn’t treat me very well, someone who is thankfully no longer in my life. But when I was mixing it with Don Godwin, I kept thinking about how excited I was for my Dad to hear it. Out of any song on the album, this one is the sort of high drama pop ballad that he loves. But then my Dad suddenly passed away this winter, and this ended up being one of the songs on the album that he never heard.

The song’s music video was filmed by Andrew Jara, Kladzyk’s childhood home neighbor, along the irrigation canals where Kladzyk’s dad used to jog. “Filming the video in that spot is my attempt to send the song to my dad,” Kladzyk says. “No longer a torch ballad for unrequited romantic love, but rather a promise of eternal love, beyond death.” Watch and listen below.

True Romantic is out 9/25 on Sister Polygon. Pre-order it here.