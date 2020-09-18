Stream Kamaiyah & Capolow’s New Collaborative Mixtape Oakland Nights

It feels like a million years ago, but it was only seven months ago that the great Oakland rapper Kamaiyah released her extremely enjoyable mixtape Got It Made. That tape came out in Feburary, and Kamaiyah has since spent the pandemic era cranking out a stream of solid singles: “Go Crazy,” “Extravagant,” “Black Excellence.” Today, she releases a whole new mixtape, an album-length collaboration with one of her Oakland peers.

Kamaiyah’s new tape Oakland Nights is a collaboration with Capolow, an ascendant young Oakland artist who specializes in singsong melodic rap and who’s had underground hits like “Drip” and “Outta Sight.” Kamaiyah can do melodic rap, too; she’s got a great swaggering singsong delivery. And on Oakland Nights, Kamaiyah and Capolow find a nice chemistry, tossing hits back and forth over synthy, funky old-school Bay Area production.

The title of Oakland Nights feels like a reference to A Good Night In Oakland, Kamaiyah’s now-classic 2016 debut mixtape. That tape worked as a revival of classic West Coast rap sounds, and Oakland Nights has that same breeziness working for it. It’s a record very rooted in the sounds of Bay rap, and the only guest is hyphy legend Keak Da Sneak. It’s a short tape, 10 songs in 25 minutes, and it rides. Below, stream the mixtape and check out the video for the title track.

Oakland Nights is out now on Grnd.Wrk, Inc.