Pallbearer – “The Quicksand Of Existing”

Arkansas doom metal overlords Pallbearer are giving us their new album Forgotten Days, the follow-up to 2017’s masterful Heartless, in a little over a month. They recorded the LP with Sunn O)))/Earth producer Randall Dunn, and since announcing it in July, they’ve shared the title track and “Rite Of Passage.” Today they’re sharing one more, “The Quicksand Of Existing,” which the band says is a reflection on the album’s themes of family and loss.

“As we strive to be, the forces of entropy perpetually pull us down into a state of being unmade,” Joseph D. Rowland explains. “The body degrades; the mind and memories fray into unwoven threads, no longer connected to the rich fabric of the self. Choices made upon our separate and conjoined paths may find us engulfed in a mire of our unmaking. I wanted this song to face this reality with a grim determination.”

The song comes with a music video Ben Meredith-directed video, and you can watch and listen below.

Forgotten Days is out 10/23 on Nuclear Blast. Pre-orer it here.