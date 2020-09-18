Dua Lipa & James Corden Made A “Don’t Start Now”/”New Rules” Parody About COVID Dating

Dua Lipa released her sophomore album Future Nostalgia right at the beginning of the pandemic, and she’s been trying to promote it from quarantine. That can’t be easy. Sometimes, Lipa’s promotional efforts have led to cool things, like some of her early quarantine performances. Sometimes, those efforts have led to less-good things, like Lipa’s bleak opening monologue from the episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that she guest-hosted. Let’s go ahead and put Lipa and James Corden’s new attempt at comedy in the second pile.

On last night’s episode of James Corden’s Late Late Show, Corden and Lipa teamed up for a parody of Lipa’s two biggest songs, “Don’t Start Now” and “New Rules.” In their new forms, these songs are now about the travails of dating during a pandemic. So: “If you have human contact/ Don’t know what you’ll contract/ So your first date’s always on Zoom.”

Lipa and Corden made a comedy-skit for the video together. There’s a part where two people share a six-foot sub on a date. Corden wears sunglasses. If you want to numb your soul, you can watch it below.

Dua Lipa’s new remix album Club Future Nostalgia is out now. It’s better than this shit.