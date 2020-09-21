Watch Weezer & Fall Out Boy Square Off On Celebrity Family Feud

We need to consider the possibility that Fall Out Boy got into show business as a pathway to someday appearing on all of their favorite game shows. Earlier this year Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump came on down to be contestants on The Price Is Right, and last night’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud found FOB facing off against Weezer, with whom they were supposed to launch the Hella Mega Tour alongside Green Day this year until the pandemic forced them to postpone.

Weezer were playing in support of Reverb, while FOB backed the Fall Out Boy Fund. Actor Seth Green, who once appeared in Fall Out Boy’s “This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race” video, participated as part of team FOB, revealing that he would hate to find a Band-Aid in his food at a restaurant. (This was not one of the top responses to the prompt.) Wentz and Rivers Cuomo hugged, purportedly for the first time ever, before exploring the survey responses regarding who all the strippers look like in hell.

There is abundant content from this episode available on YouTube, and you can see it below.