Last month, ambient legend William Basinski announced a new album, Lamentations, made up of tape loops from the composer’s seemingly vast archives. At the time, he shared a piece from it called “O, My Daughter, O, My Sorrow” and today he’s putting out another Lamentations cut called “Tear Vial,” which immediately precedes that first single on the tracklist. It’s a low-key hum that sighs and echoes. Check it out below.

Lamentations is out 11/13 via Temporary Residence.