Watch Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Joan Baez, & More Perform “People Have The Power”

Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Joan Baez, and many more have come together to perform Smith’s “People Have The Power” for a new video in support of Pathway To Paris, the climate change organization co-founded by Smith’s daughter. The video doubles as an encouragement to get out and vote.

“This is the simple notion of the video: ‘VOTE.’ A call for Americans to vote in November, and for everyone in the world to vote in their own local elections, whenever they may be,” the organization wrote in an Instagram post. “Vote often and everywhere; in your country, in your state, in your city, in your neighborhood, in your school. Vote to choose something, vote to reject something. The notion to ‘vote’ is the plea to exercise your right to ‘use your voice.'”

In addition to Smith, Stipe, and Baez, the video features contributions from Cyndi Lauper, Angélique Kidjo, Nick Zinner, Nikolai Fraiture, Ben Harper, Tony Hawk, Stella McCartney, Rain Phoenix, and many more. Check it out below.

Fred Sonic Smith envisioned this song to be an anthem for the world, to serve as a unifying aid and amplifier for protest movements, political campaigns, and more. It has been claimed globally by individuals and groups, sung by choirs, children, chanted during marches and protests, its lyrics adorning handmade signs, sung during political campaigns, gatherings for environmental and humanitarian causes, and often serving as a finale song for fundraisers and concerts, as it has for all PTP events since 2014. Identifying your own platforms, abilities, and resources, and using them to your advantage – in the voting polls, writing letters, signing petitions, calling local government officials, organizing concerts, speaking to your family, friends, and neighbors. Have the difficult discussions, have the hopeful discussions, and 'vote like your life depends on it, because it does.' This coming election serves as an enormous opportunity to help move the Paris Agreement into action.

