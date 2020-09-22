Watch Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Joan Baez, & More Perform “People Have The Power”

Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Joan Baez, and many more have come together to perform Smith’s “People Have The Power” for a new video in support of Pathway To Paris, the climate change organization co-founded by Smith’s daughter. The video doubles as an encouragement to get out and vote.

“This is the simple notion of the video: ‘VOTE.’ A call for Americans to vote in November, and for everyone in the world to vote in their own local elections, whenever they may be,” the organization wrote in an Instagram post. “Vote often and everywhere; in your country, in your state, in your city, in your neighborhood, in your school. Vote to choose something, vote to reject something. The notion to ‘vote’ is the plea to exercise your right to ‘use your voice.'”

In addition to Smith, Stipe, and Baez, the video features contributions from Cyndi Lauper, Angélique Kidjo, Nick Zinner, Nikolai Fraiture, Ben Harper, Tony Hawk, Stella McCartney, Rain Phoenix, and many more. Check it out below.