Watch Aminé Play Kimmel From A Hot Air Balloon

Aminé played Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, and you best believe he didn’t do the standard quarantine home performance thing. Instead, the Portland rapper decided to perform “Woodlawn,” a song off of his recent sophomore album Limbo, from 2000 feet in the air, rapping from a hot air balloon emblazoned with flags from around the world (and “BLM” written across the United States flag). And then he landed and medleyed into a second song, “Burden,” from inside the actual balloon. Watch the whole visually impressive performance below.