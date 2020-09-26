Watch Beastie Boys’ Last Concert Ever From Bonnaroo 2009

Bonnaroo is supposed to be happening right now. Obviously, we still live in a COVID hellscape right now and it isn’t. But like many other music festivals, Bonnaroo is moving online with a Virtual Roo-Ality stream featuring new and archival performances. And one of those archival performances is the Beastie Boys’ last concert ever.

The Beastie Boys headlined Bonnaroo in 2009. Shortly after the show, Adam “MCA” Yauch was diagnosed with cancer; he died in 2012. On Thursay, Bonnaroo shared footage of the set as part of their Virtual Roo-ality webcast, and by popular demand, they’ve decided to keep it up for the rest of the weekend. Take advantage and watch below while you can.