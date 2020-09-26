Bill Murray’s Lawyer Responds To Doobie Brothers’ Legal Notice, Offers Golf Shirts

The other day, we learned that Bill Murray’s golf apparel brand, William Murray Golf, was using the Doobie Brothers’ “Listen To The Music” without permission to advertise its new Zero Hucks Given golf shirt. The Doobies’ lawyer, Peter T. Paterno of King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano LLP, sent a humorous legal threat to Murray to get him to pay up. suggesting that he change the name of the shirt to Zero Bucks Given. “We’d almost be OK with it if the shirts weren’t so damn ugly,” the letter concluded. “But it is what it is. So in the immortal words of Jean Paul Sartre, ‘Au revoir Golfer. Et payez!'”

Now, The Wrap reports, Bill Murray’s lawyer has responded with a goofy letter of his own. “Your negative comments about their fashionableness are especially disconcerting to all of us — especially considering 75% of my wardrobe consists of William Murray polos, shorts and pants,” the letter from attorney Alexander Yoffe reads. “Color me biased, but the consensus on this side of the table is that Bill and the brothers have some of the most clever and creative lifestyle wear available.”

To settle the dispute, Murray is offering … golf shirts. “Please provide us with the shirt size for yourself, Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, Michael McDonald, and John McFee, along with which of our client’s shirts you find the least offensive, and we will happily upgrade your wardrobes and hopefully win each of you over as new fans of the brand,” Yoffee continues. “At least that’s ‘what this fool believes.'” Read the full response below.