21 Savage became a star largely on the strength of Savage Mode, his 2016 team-up with trap super-producer Metro Boomin. It was a hell of a project, so it pleases me to report that the duo has just announced Savage Mode 2 for release this Friday. I am even more pleased to inform you that the trailer is narrated by Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman.

In director Gibson Hazard’s clip, Freeman reads the following script: “Savage is defined as fierce, beastly, and untamed. Mode is defined as a way of operating or using a system. So to be in savage mode is to go hard, not allowing anything to stop or deter you from your mission. Basically, this means when someone’s in savage mode, they are not to be fucked with.”

Even though 21’s life has thoroughly refuted the premise that he has “No Heart,” this is phenomenal news. We’ve been hurting for a new 21 Savage project for a long time — he hasn’t released anything besides features for other artists since he was arrested by ICE and threatened with deportation in early 2019. I just heard “A Lot” on the radio not two hours ago and thought, damn, I sure could use some new 21 Savage in my life right now. Lo and behold, it’s going down.

Watch the Savage Mode 2 trailer below.

Savage Mode 2 is out 10/2 on Epic.