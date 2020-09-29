Frank Ocean Encourages Fans To Vote Trump Out Of Office

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was tonight, and by all accounts it was excruciating. CNN’s Dana Bash even declared it a “shitshow” on live TV. (I’ve been blogging all night, so I missed it, by God’s grace.)

Frank Ocean was watching too, and he couldn’t believe what he was seeing. In a message posted to his Instagram story, Ocean joined his former Odd Future cohort Tyler, The Creator in encouraging fans to get registered and make their way to the polls to vote Trump out of office. Ocean’s message:

Debates are on. It all feels fake. The problem’s that it’s not. Donald is president and might not even leave the White House if he loses the race some say. Pls vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates. If you’re not registered swipe up to BLONDED.CO the form just takes 2 minutes to fill out. Goodnight.

Ocean’s official site blonded.co has indeed been updated with links to get registered, so if you haven’t registered to vote yet, go there or literally just Google it.

Frank Ocean speaks out on #Debates2020 via Instagram Stories. register to vote at https://t.co/0V9uM2Lqn6 pic.twitter.com/EkCzHWmAoX — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) September 30, 2020

Dana Bash: “That was a shitshow.” pic.twitter.com/VrrowZItq3 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 30, 2020

Remember this time last year when a new Frank Ocean album seemed kinda sorta imminent?