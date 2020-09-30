Alabama Shakes leader Brittany Howard released her debut solo album, Jaime, last year — it was one of the best albums of 2019. A couple weeks ago, she released some remixes of a couple Jaime tracks by EARTHGANG and Bon Iver, and last night she popped up on The Late Late Show With James Corden to perform an electrifying rendition of “Baby.”

It was her second appearance on Corden this album cycle — she performed “Stay High” around this time last year — but she’s so reliably and unerringly great that it makes sense to have her back. She was, of course, not in Corden’s studio but was filmed from some stage somewhere, along with a muscular and quite large full band.

Check out the performance below.

Jaime is out now via ATO.