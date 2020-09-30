Fuzz – “Spit”

In addition to his million other bannds and projects, Ty Segall plays drums in the LA riff-rock power trio FUZZ with Meatbodies’ Chad Ubovich on bass, and Charles Moothart (aka CFM) on guitar. FUZZ returned this summer with “Returning,” the lead single from their first new album in five years, III, produced by the legendary Steve Albini. And today they’re sharing another track, “Spit,” which is pretty much the exact kind of thing what you want to hear from this band.

“‘Spit’ was written early in the process of working on III,” Moothart explains. “When Ty and I first started working on this song, we didn’t know if it was even going to be a FUZZ song or not. We wanted to make a song that felt straight forward, but had a subtle tweak that over time gets more obvious. The verse riff almost feels like you’re falling asleep at the wheel then the chorus opens up with a melodic, but sharp riff that adds to the punch-drunk feeling of the verse.”

“I started doing stop motion as a quarantine experiment. I wanted to make experimental animation that I could try to make sound design for, and I ended up just making a FUZZ video,” he adds. “It was an extremely fun project to take on in this time. It was especially fun to open up for feedback and ask for direction so that I had to challenge myself to complete something that felt cohesive. I was honored when it became more clear that I had actually created something that the band wanted to stand behind from an aesthetic standpoint.” Watch and listen.

III is out 10/23 on In The Red. Pre-order it here. FUZZ are still supposed to tour early next year. We’ll see how that goes.