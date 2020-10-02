NNAMDÏ & Lala Lala – “Kiss Me” (Sixpence None The Richer Cover)

Just yesterday we celebrated the anniversary of the La’s album that yielded “There She Goes,” a song made exponentially more famous when Sixpence None The Richer covered it. Today we hear two prolific Chicago underground musicians covering a Sixpence original.

The pan-genre virtuoso NNAMDÏ, who’s in the process of releasing three very different albums this year, is celebrating Bandcamp’s latest fee-waiving promotion today with a cover of Sixpence’s signature song “Kiss Me,” the distilled essence of late ’90s teen romantic comedies. He’s joined by Lala Lala’s Lillie West, who has been on a 2020 collaboration spree; she’s also released tracks with Grapetooth, Baths, Porridge Radio, and Melkbelly’s Miranda Winters.

The duo have delivered a straightforwardly pretty take on “Kiss Me” with violin by Macie Stewart. All proceeds from the track will benefit the Illinois Prison Project. Listen below.

<a href="https://nnamdiogbonnaya.bandcamp.com/track/kiss-me-cover-ft-lala-lala" target="_blank">Kiss Me (Cover) Ft. Lala Lala by NNAMDÏ</a>

The La’s x Lala Lala connection!