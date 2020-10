NNAMDÏ & Lala Lala – “Kiss Me” (Sixpence None The Richer Cover)

Just yesterday we celebrated the anniversary of the La’s album that yielded “There She Goes,” a song made exponentially more famous when Sixpence None The Richer covered it. Today we hear two prolific Chicago underground musicians covering a Sixpence original.

The pan-genre virtuoso NNAMDÏ, who’s in the process of releasing three very different albums this year, is celebrating Bandcamp’s latest fee-waiving promotion today with a cover of Sixpence’s signature song “Kiss Me,” the distilled essence of late ’90s teen romantic comedies. He’s joined by Lala Lala’s Lillie West, who has been on a 2020 collaboration spree; she’s also released tracks with Grapetooth, Baths, Porridge Radio, and Melkbelly’s Miranda Winters.

The duo have delivered a straightforwardly pretty take on “Kiss Me” with violin by Macie Stewart. All proceeds from the track will benefit the Illinois Prison Project. Listen below.

Kiss Me (Cover) Ft. Lala Lala by NNAMDÏ

The La’s x Lala Lala connection!