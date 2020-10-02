Fivio Foreign – “Bop It” (Feat. Polo G)

I don’t know where the Bop It ranks on the list of the worst things ever created by man, but it is, at the very least, on that list. If you don’t know, the Bop It is a plastic toy that yells out instructions to you, a reflex-test Simon Says thing. If you’re playing it, you can drive yourself absolutely insane trying to break your own record. If someone else is in the room playing with it, it is a hateful and infernal racket. Also, the thing makes fun of you if you fuck up? I hate it! It’s the worst! With that said, there is something deviously brilliant out of the idea of making a rap song that sounds like the Bop It guy telling you to bop it.

So today, I give you: “Bop It,” the new single from rising Brooklyn drill star Fivio Foreign. On this song, producer Kenny Beats does is best to replicate the blobby, bass-driven urgency of Brooklyn and UK drill while Fivio Foreign yells stuff about butts in a Bop It cadence. Also, young Chicago great Polo G shows up for a guest verse and absolutely annihilates it. In the video, Fivio, Polo, and Kenny play with Nerf guns in a mansion full of models. It’s so stupid! I like it! Watch it below.

For more Fivio Foreign that’s entertaining but probably bad for you, I really enjoy the spectacle of Fivio sweatily flirting with Mulatto when the two are in an XXL cipher together.