Common, Andy Samberg, & Craig Robinson Starring In Weed Superhero Movie

Common, Andy Samberg, and Craig Robinson are getting together to make a stoner superhero movie. Variety reports that all three actors have signed on to produce and star in Super High, a New Line action-comedy in which “smoking a special strain of weed gives superpowers to the smoker.”

Super High comes from the screenwriter Adam Mansbach, who previously wrote Barry, the 2016 biopic about a young Obama at Columbia University. He also wrote the big-selling children’s-book parody Go The Fuck To Sleep and Rage Is Back, a novel about graffiti writers that I remember liking pretty well. Mansbach is writing the screenplay based on a story he co-wrote with the actor Shamier Anderson.

Stereogum is a music site, and we don’t usually report on movie deals. But Common is a beloved rap elder, Andy Samberg is a member of the Lonely Island, and Craig Robinson sang some songs in Hot Tub Time Machine. We say it counts.