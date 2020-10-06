Sen Morimoto – “Jupiter”

Chicago polymath Sen Morimoto is releasing his new self-titled album in a couple weeks. We’ve heard “Woof,” “Deep Down,” and “The Things I Thought About You Started To Rhyme,” and today we’re getting one last single, “Jupiter,” which starts off light and dreamy and becomes heavier and even dreamier as it goes on.

“Jupiter is a song about pausing to consider and appreciate the scope of your life and experiences,” Sen Morimoto said in a statement. “Sometimes it’s easier to make sense of all the confusion in terms you might have understood as a child; how did that song go? ‘Boys go to Jupiter…'”

Listen below.

Sen Morimoto is out 10/23 via Sooper Records. Pre-order it here.