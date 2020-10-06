S. Carey – “Take It With Me” (Tom Waits Cover)

S. Carey’s debut album, All We Grow, came out 10 years ago this past August, and today the Bon Iver brethren has announced a 10th anniversary reissue of the album, which will be out later this year. The reissue features a previously unreleased cover of Tom Waits’ Mule Variations track “Take It With Me,” which Carey has incorporated into his live shows before. It’s a sparse and lovely and pretty faithful take on the song, and you can check it out below.

The 10th anniversary reissue of All We Grow is out 12/4 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.