Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby made their memorable TV debut as the country supergroup the Highwomen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year in the lead-up to the release of their debut album. They returned to Fallon last night to perform “Crowded Table” from said album, stitched together from their respective lockdown areas and sounding great.

Unfortunately, when Shires tried to watch it from her home live on her local NBC affiliate, she was foiled by the unbearable bleating of the Emergency Alert System. Thankfully, as all late-night performances do, it made its way onto YouTube shortly after so both she, and we, can enjoy it together. Watch below.