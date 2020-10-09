Yola – “Hold On” (Feat. Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, & More)

UK country-soul singer Yola has teamed up with an all-star group of likeminded artists for the new song “Hold On.” Recorded during the Highwomen’s sessions at RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb, the track features the country supergroup’s Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby on backing vocals, alongside Sheryl Crow on piano and Jason Isbell on guitar.

“‘Hold On’ is a conversation between me and the next generation of young black girls,” Yola explains. “My mother’s advice would always stress caution, that all that glitters isn’t gold, and that my black female role models on TV are probably having a hard time. She warned me that I should rethink my calling to be a writer and a singer … but to me that was all the more reason I should take up this space. ‘Hold On’ is asking the next gen to take up space, to be visible and to show what it looks to be young, gifted and black.”

A portion of the profits from sales of “Hold On” will be donated to the charities MusiCares and National Bail Out Collective. Yola also just launched a new line of merch to benefit the same organizations. Listen to “Hold On” below.