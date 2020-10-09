Hear Elton John’s Previously Unreleased Early Song “Regimental Sgt. Zippo”

Elton John’s upcoming rarities collection Elton: Jewel Box includes a number of previously unreleased tracks, including last month’s “Sing Me No Sad Songs.” Today we get another gem from Sir Elton’s early years, an unmistakable Sgt. Pepper pastiche called “Regimental Sgt. Zippo,” recorded at the same DJM Studios building that housed the Beatles’ Northern Songs publishing company.

A note accompanying the song reads, “Within six years of this May 1968 recording Elton John would be a superstar the size of the Beatles, and close friends with John Lennon, something that would have been hard to predict at the time ‘Regimental Sgt. Zippo’ was recorded.” It’s true; the pair even duetted on Lennon’s chart-topping single “Whatever Gets You Through The Night,” right around the same time Lennon sang backup on John’s cover of actual Sgt. Pepper track “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds,” another #1 hit. It’s perhaps no coincidence that this song is emerging on what would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday.

Hear “Regimental Sgt. Zippo” below.

Elton: Jewel Box is out 11/13 on UMC/EMI. Pre-order it here.