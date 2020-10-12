Livestream The RBG Tribute Concert With Phoebe Bridgers, Michael Stipe, Kathleen Hanna, Miley Cyrus, & More

Tonight, to coincide with the first day of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings, a bunch of celebrities have com together for a livestream event to honor late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. It’s called Honor Her Wish, in reference to Ginsberg’s dying wish that a Justice not be nominated to the Court until a new president is installed.

Musicians participating in the stream include Phoebe Bridgers, Michael Stipe, Kathleen Hanna, Miley Cyrus, Hayley Williams, Margo Price, Kesha, Demi Lovato, Teyana Taylor, and more. They’ll be joined by appearances from Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Chelsea Clinton, and more.

The event starts at 8PM EST. In order to stream it, RSVP in advance at RBG.LIVE.