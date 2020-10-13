The Mountain Goats – “Picture Of My Dress”

The Mountain Goats are releasing a new album, Getting Into Knives, in a couple of weeks. So far, they’ve shared “As Many Candles As Possible” and “Get Famous.” The new album doesn’t, unfortunately, include the 18-second song about a teacup that John Darnielle recently posted to his Twitter account, but it does include a song that was inspired by Twitter, and that’s the single we’re getting today.

The band’s latest, “Picture Of My Dress,” came about after an interaction that Darnielle had with the poet Maggie Smith on Twitter at the beginning of 2019 in response to a tweet from Smith imagining a photo essay involving a divorced woman roadtripping around the country with her old wedding dress. Darnielle responded “this would be a song called ‘Picture of My Dress’ imo” and soon after he had a song going, which now has ended up on an actual Mountain Goats album. If only all interactions on Twitter were this productive!

Check it out below.

Getting Into Knives is out 10/23 via Merge. Pre-order it here. In other Mountain Goats news, the band is playing two online shows over the next few weeks, 10/22 and 10/29. They’re promising a total of 36 songs from across the band’s catalog, with no repeats. You can get tickets here.