The Official Fleetwood Mac “Dreams” Skateboarder Halloween Costume Is Here

Nathan Apodaca, the 37-yer-old Idaho Falls skateboarder also known as DoggFace, has been having a bit of a moment since footage of him riding a longboard, drinking Ocean Spray direct from the bottle, and vibing out to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” went viral. Everyone seemed to benefit from the ordeal: Apodaca got a truck full of Ocean Spray, Ocean Spray got a huge PR boost, and Fleetwood Mac were blessed with such a sales and streaming resurgence for “Dreams” that the song re-entered Billboard’s Hot 100 this week for the first time since 1977. (It charted at #21, just ahead of Post Malone’s “Circles,” a song that feels like it’s been on the chart since 1977.)

DoggFace understands that if he is to capitalize on this fleeting fame, the time is now, so he’s set up an merch site where you can buy DoggFace T-shirts, hoodies, and caps. Also available now: The official DoggFace Halloween costume! For just $87.99 plus shipping, you can become the proud owner of a printed grey crewneck, an oversized tee, black cotton shorts, tube socks, a temporary feather tattoo, and a fake mustache. “Just add Ocean Spray and/or Longboard,” the webstore helpfully explains. Apodaca is promising that all orders placed by Oct. 22 will arrive on time for Halloween. He reasons, “Why wouldn’t you go as the most recognizable figure of 2020? And even better?? These are quality goods you can wear year around after Halloween has past. That’s a wrap.” You can purchase the costume here.

In other news related to this particular viral video, Stevie Nicks — who just released a new song that is definitely not as good as “Dreams” — has become the second Fleetwood Mac member after Mick Fleetwood to pay tribute to DoggFace with a video of her own:

I hope DoggFace is enjoying all this. I also hope you find a way to practice COVID-19 safety protocols while rocking your DoggFace Halloween costume.