Dutch producer and singer-songwriter Benny Sings linked up with Stones Throw Records for last year’s City Pop, which, despite its name, was not in fact a collection of Japanese pop from the 1980s. Instead, the album found Benny cranking out smooth retro soft-rock jams that remind me of everything from Andy Shauf to Phoenix to the Bee Gees. I had never connected with his music before but am vibing hard to City Pop as I type this, so anyone who skipped over the album like I did ought to go back and catch up.

But first, check out Benny’s new song with Mac DeMarco. The pair recorded “Rolled Up” together at DeMarco’s studio in LA, and it very much sounds like a Mac DeMarco song. Over a loosely zonked bass-heavy groove, DeMarco basks in melancholia: “Rolled up, tossed out/ Trying to understand why my life turned south/ Oh I’m holed up, locked out, shut in, held down.” Then Benny swings in with some optimism, countering, “There you are, right out of bed/ The lucky charm I never had/ Is this my life, it’s not too bad/ Still I’m rolled up, tossed out.”

“Rolled Up” arrives with a highly likable and marginally strange music video by director Bear Damen, which you can watch below. And while you’re here you might as well check out Benny’s other 2020 singles, “Sunny Afternoon” and “Music.”

“Rolled Up” is out now on Stones Throw.