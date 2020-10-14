Sturgill Simpson Releasing Bluegrass Album On Friday

Sturgill Simpson has announced that he’s releasing a new album called Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 – The Butcher Shoppe Sessions this Friday (10/16). It was evidently supposed to be a surprise release, but after the album art leaked early, Simpson acknowledged it on his social media accounts and officially revealed the details. “Welp,..was hoping to surprise everybody on Thursday but somebody somewhere (Germany) got all excited and just couldn’t hold their horses,” he wrote on Instagram.

The album was performed with a crew of bluegrass musicians and recorded at the Butcher Shoppe studio. It’ll feature new renditions of previously released songs from Sturgill, both from his solo albums and Sunday Valley, the band he led prior to striking out on his own. No songs from last year’s Sound & Fury are included, though.