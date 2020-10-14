Chainsmokers Concert Organizers Fined $20,000 For Violating Public Health Law

Back in July, the Chainsmokers performed in the Hamptons. While the event was billed as a drive-in concert with proper COVID-19 social distancing protocols, videos from it went viral on social media and showed a different story: a large crowd of people packed in pretty tightly together, many of them not wearing masks.

While the concert’s promoters and organizers, In the Know Experiences and Invisible Noise, denied wrongdoing at the time, the New York State Department Of Health announced that it would be launching an investigation into the show. Today, NY Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the results of that investigation.

“Following an investigation into the Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons this summer, the promoters will be fined $20,000 for violating public health law,” he announced via tweet. “Further, the Town of Southampton cannot approve permits for group gatherings without State approval.”