Chris Farren – “FALL IN LOVE2NIGHT”

Chris Farren is back with a new track, “FALL IN LOVE2NIGHT,” a little over a year after releasing his last album Born Hot. It’s a song that twinkles away in the verses and amps up in the chorus, with Farren asking: “What if we could fall in love tonight? Dream away the nightmares? Fall in love tonight?” before pounding home: “Cuz when I die, I’ll die in love with you.”

“‘FALL IN LOVE2NIGHT’ came from a batch of songs I wrote in June, when Jeff Rosenstock and I challenged each other to write a bunch of songs in a month and then share them with each other,” Farren said in a statement. “Up until then, I had been sighing through my days in quarantine, waiting. This project, though small in scope, gave me a sense of purpose that I have more-or-less been able to carry with me the last few months. On its surface it’s a love song, but to me it’s about a search for community and passion in a rapidly changing world.”

Check it out below.

“FALL IN LOVE2NIGHT” is out now via Polyvinyl. A 7″ with “Phantom Friend” is out 11/20 — pre-order that here.