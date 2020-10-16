Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco – “Lonely”

After taking almost five years to follow up Purpose with Changes, Justin Bieber began rolling out his Changes follow-up within a few months. I guess when your tour is postponed due to a global pandemic, you might as well record. However, despite billing the Chance The Rapper collab “Holy” as the dawn of a new era, in practice it basically just transposed Bieber’s wife-obsessed Changes M.O. to a more upbeat, sun-drenched soundtrack closer to Chance’s wheelhouse.

Now, ahead of his second SNL appearance of 2020 alongside host Issa Rae, Bieber has shared a second new single. This one teams him with Benny Blanco, the hit-making songwriter and producer who has ingratiated himself with pop’s A-list seemingly by being a cool hang. The song is called “Lonely.” It arrives with a video by director Jake Schreier starring 14-year-old Jacob Tremblay, Bieber’s fellow Canadian child star, who has been getting no shortage of work since his breakthrough role in Room five years ago.

Check out the “Lonely” video below.