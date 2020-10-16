Elvis Costello – “Newspaper Pane”

Elvis Costello has been serving up a generous percentage of his new album Hey Clockface ahead of its release at the end of this month. Four singles have already emerged — “No Flag,” “We Are All Cowards Now,” “Hetty O’Hara Confidential,” and “Hey Clockface / How Can You Face Me Now?” — and today comes a fifth, “Newspaper Pane.”

Costello seemingly takes aim at the false promises put forth by the media and other forces in culture, backed by a hip-hop-inflected beat with a horn arrangement by trumpeter Michael Leonhart. Guitarist Bill Frisell was involved in the song’s creation as well. “I don’t spend my time perfecting the past,” Costello sings. “I live for the future ’cause I know it won’t last.” Listen below.

Hey Clockface is out 10/30 on Concord Records. Pre-order it here.