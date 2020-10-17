Three 6 Mafia Announce First US Arena Concert Since Pandemic Began

Three 6 Mafia have announced that they will perform the first arena concert in the US since the onset of the pandemic. The show is set to take place 12/11 at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. It will be hosted by Sean Da Don and feature special guest Project Pat, and Gem and Real Gates will also perform. According to Three 6 Mafia, the governor has approved the concert. “Make sure you wear a mask, social distancing, y’all know what it is,” Juicy J said in a video on Instagram promoting the event.

The 21,017-seat arena is being scaled down to 15% capacity, allowing 3,152 concertgoers and event staff to attend, and tickets are available online in socially distanced blocks of four seats. All attendees and staff are required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing protocol for the duration of the event, and guests will also be subject to temperature checks.

“We have been in contact with the KY State Department Of Health for many weeks working out the details and coming up with a plan that fulfills the safety protocols recommended by the CDC and the Commonwealth Of Kentucky,” says Lexington Center Corporation CEO Bill Owen. “We are confident that the measures we have put in place will provide a safe environment for patrons to come out and enjoy live entertainment. We are excited for this opportunity to reopen our doors and welcome concertgoers back to Rupp Arena!”