Watch Justin Bieber Perform With Chance The Rapper On Saturday Night Live

Justin Bieber was already on Saturday Night Live once in 2020, back in February when he brought along Quavo and sang songs from his pre-pandemic album Changes.

The show had him on once again for their new season last night and this time he brought Chance The Rapper with him to perform their wife-guy pop song “Holy.” For his second performance, Bieber did his just-released Benny Blanco collab “Lonely” while walking through SNL’s backstage.

Check out both performances below.

Chance The Rapper also popped up in Kyle Mooney’s digital short with host Issa Rae: