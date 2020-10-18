Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform With Conor Oberst & Christian Lee Hutson For Save Our Stages Fest

Phoebe Bridgers performed as part of the Save Our Stages Fest last night from an empty Troubadour in Los Angeles. The virtual event saw a bunch of artists, including Foo Fighters and Miley Cyrus, playing from empty venues around the country to benefit National Independent Venue Association’s Emergency Relief Fund.

Bridgers has been killing the live performance game this year — SNL when? — and her SOS Fest performance is no different. She brought along her friends and frequent collaborators Conor Oberst and Christian Lee Hutson to perform with her. With the former, she did “Halloween” and their Better Oblivion Community Center song “Dylan Thomas” and with the latter she covered Hutson’s own song “Lose This Number.” She was also joined by the LA songwriter Charlie Hickey and they sang one of his songs together. Bridgers also did “Scott Street,” Kyoto,” and “I Know The End.”

The whole band was wearing Bridgers’ now-signature skeleton costume. Check out the set below.