Skullcrusher – “Farm” & “Lift” (Radiohead Cover)

The debut EP from Skullcrusher, the perhaps deceivingly-named spectral folk project of Los Angeles musician Helen Ballentine, came out digitally back in July. It’s getting a physical release this week via Secretly Canadian and to mark the occasion, Ballentine has released two new tracks, a fresh original called “Farm” and a cover of Radiohead’s long-shelved OK Computer outtake “Lift,” which finally saw official release on the album’s 20th anniversary reissue. She adapts the latter to her sonic palate, a gorgeous swirl of muted tones that pairs nicely with “Farm,” which also has a distinctive sense of atmosphere. Here’s what Ballentine had to say about “Farm”:

“Farm” was created out of time I spent reflecting on my childhood and family. The process of developing it to its current version ended up being really tied to these reflections. Noah [Weinman] and I were visiting my family on the East Coast when the decision was made to release it in the coming months. We went up to a studio in Woodstock, a couple hours from where I grew up, and recorded the song in a day. I was able to gather a lot of really nostalgic sounds from the area: crickets, cicadas, the beach in CT and the creaking of old homes. I had the ability to really talk through the memories and emotions of the song and how they could be manifested sonically.

Check out both below.

“Farm” b/w “Lift” are out now via Secretly Canadian.