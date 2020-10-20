Suzie True – “Carmen”

The Los Angeles rock band Suzie True are releasing their debut album, Saddest Girl At The Party, next month. A few weeks back, we posted about “Bailey” from it and today they’re back with another track, “Carmen,” which gets its name from the video game character Carmen Sandiego.

It’s a lot of fun, less about the world-traveling criminal mastermind and more about a vampiric relationship that the band approaches with a flippant attitude. “Cut your nails short so you can’t bite them/ Invite my friends so you can fight them,” Lexi McCoy sings on the hook. “And prove to yourself that you’re like no one else/ And come to me because we’re not meant to be.”

“I wrote this song about my first serious relationship — it’s about caring about someone but knowing you’re not a good fit together and realizing you have to move on,” McCoy said in a statement. “Especially when you feel like you have to change who you are to be with them. It’s a tough lesson to learn when you’re like 18.” She continued:

The song is called ‘Carmen’ because of the lines ‘I wanted to be your Carmen Sandiego, but I got lost trying to find my way home.’ My ex had joked that he had a crush on Carmen Sandiego as a kid, and I thought that was really cute and funny. I felt like I was trying to be what he wanted, instead of being myself. It’s about growing and changing in a relationship, and realizing you’re pretending to be someone you’re not.

Listen below.

Saddest Girl At The Party is out 11/27 via Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.